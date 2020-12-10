Disney Plus is getting two new Mandalorian spinoffs: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka

Video Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published 2 days ago The New Local: Mediaocean’s Kane Aims To Automate Ad Sales 07:13 The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown momentum back toward local media planning and buying that had begun to look like a poor relation to national. So Mediaocean, whose software helps advertisers automate their operations, is launching new tools to bring further efficiencies to what it says is still a...