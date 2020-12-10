Disney Plus is getting two new Mandalorian spinoffs: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka
Lucasfilm has announced two new Star Wars TV shows: Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, and Star Wars: Ahsoka, both of which will be spinoffs from The Mandalorian.
Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZojpCkhPS7
— Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020
The two shows will crossover with future seasons of The Mandalorian, and culminate in a “climactic story event.” Disney has yet to reveal much information on the two new projects, but Rosario Dawson is set to return to reprise her role as the live-action Ahsoka Tano.
The two series are just several of the new Star Wars shows coming to Disney Plus in the future, along with Star...
