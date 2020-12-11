Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney kids’ face mask 3-packs now $10: Baby Yoda, Marvel, more (Nearly 25% off)

9to5Toys Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Disney kids’ face mask 3-packs now $10: Baby Yoda, Marvel, more (Nearly 25% off)Macy’s is now offering nearly *25% off* Disney face masks for kids. There are several 3-packs on sale featuring various designs at *$9.99 *with free shipping for today only. Regularly $13, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and a great chance to refresh your kids’ mask collection with some fun and interesting designs. You’ll find everything from classic Mickey and Minnie packs alongside Baby Yoda and other Star Wars designs, not to mention plenty of Marvel superhero action. Reviews are light here at best, but most of Disney’s masks on Amazon carry solid ratings. Swing below the fold for a closer look at the options. 

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Henderson PD getting more calls about kids left in cars

Henderson PD getting more calls about kids left in cars 00:19

 Henderson police say they've been getting more calls about children being left in their car seats. They say people claim they are worried about their child getting the virus or wearing a face mask.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Baby Cries After Looking at Mom in Face Mask [Video]

Baby Cries After Looking at Mom in Face Mask

This baby seemed uncomfortable as they couldn't recognize their mom because she had applied a face mask. They cried out loud and avoided looking at their mom's face as they were scared of it.

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:16Published
Marvel Studios to debut new series exclusively on Disney+ [Video]

Marvel Studios to debut new series exclusively on Disney+

The first two episodes of 'Marvel Studios: Legends' are set to premiere on Disney's streaming service on Jan. 8, 2021.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Baby Jesus wears face mask in Bolivia [Video]

Baby Jesus wears face mask in Bolivia

Christmas is looking a little different in Bolivia this year, with one of the most popular accessories this festive season being a statue of the baby Jesus complete with face mask and face shield.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published