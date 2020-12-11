Disney kids’ face mask 3-packs now $10: Baby Yoda, Marvel, more (Nearly 25% off)
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Macy’s is now offering nearly *25% off* Disney face masks for kids. There are several 3-packs on sale featuring various designs at *$9.99 *with free shipping for today only. Regularly $13, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and a great chance to refresh your kids’ mask collection with some fun and interesting designs. You’ll find everything from classic Mickey and Minnie packs alongside Baby Yoda and other Star Wars designs, not to mention plenty of Marvel superhero action. Reviews are light here at best, but most of Disney’s masks on Amazon carry solid ratings. Swing below the fold for a closer look at the options.