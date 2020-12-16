Microsoft Edge can now auto-generate passwords, but only via your phone Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

One of the benefits of Google’s Chrome browser is that when you create a new account on a website, it can generate a unique password, then store and autofill it when you visit the site again. Microsoft Edge will now do the same, though the process is much more complex and uses its mobile Authenticator app instead.



The new capabilities are part of a public preview of password management and autofill functions within the Authenticator app for iOS and Android, which already serves as a two-factor authenticator (2FA) solution for websites. Until now, however, you were required to come up with your own password for those sites, which Edge could store if you so chose.



