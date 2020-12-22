Global  
 

Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 60% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Nautica, more from $20

9to5Toys Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Men’s Wearhouse Goodbye 2020 Sale offers* up to 60% off* sitewide including top brands from Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Nautica, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Cole Haan GrandMotion Stitchlite Sneaker. They’re currently marked down to *$100*, which is $30 off the original rate. This style can easily be worn with joggers, jeans, or dress pants alike. It’s available in three color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Men’s Wearhouse customers. Hit the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

