No rules, no problem: DeepMind’s MuZero masters games while learning how to play them

TechCrunch Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
DeepMind has made it a mission to show that not only can an AI truly become proficient at a game, it can do so without even being told the rules. Its newest AI agent, called MuZero, accomplishes this not just with visually simple games with complex strategies, like Go, Chess, and Shogi, but with visually […]
