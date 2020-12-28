Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Home Depot slashes up to 35% off Milwaukee, RYOBI, and DEWALT tools today only

9to5Toys Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking *up to 35% off* select power tools and accessories. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for no-cost curbside pickup in most locations. Our top pick is the Milwaukee M12 Impact Driver and Multi-tool Bundle for *$99*. As a comparison, that’s down from the original price of $199 or the regular $150 going rate. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked. This bundle includes Milwaukee’s M1 impact driver and multi-tool, as well, which makes it a great option for basic DIY tasks around the house. You’ll receive a wall charger and carrying case with purchase, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

An angry lorry driver sounds his horn continuously as he arrives at the Dover unable to enter the Port and leave the UK [Video]

An angry lorry driver sounds his horn continuously as he arrives at the Dover unable to enter the Port and leave the UK

An angry lorry driver repeatedly drove in circles round a roundabout sounding his horn in frustration at the shutting of the Channel crossing and trying to force his way through. The irate trucker was..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Eight Nuns Die In Past Week At Wisconsin Retirement Home [Video]

Eight Nuns Die In Past Week At Wisconsin Retirement Home

Eight nuns living at a retirement home for sisters in suburban Milwaukee died of COVID-19 complications in the last week — including four who passed away on the same day. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:49Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan today, but most of the day should be okay for most. Highs will be in the low-30s. More of these stray lake flakes may be floating by..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Last-minute deals at Home Depot can be picked up before Christmas: RYOBI, DEWALT, more

 Home Depot is currently running a number of last-minute sales that are available for pick-up in-store today, allowing you to grab a few items to finish off...
9to5Toys

Home Depot Pro Special of the Week takes up to 45% off tools, accessories, more

 Home Depot, as part of its Pro Special Buy of the Week, is offering *up to 45% off* tools, accessories, and more. Free shipping is available on just about...
9to5Toys