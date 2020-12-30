Microsoft Launcher Gets Massive Update for Surface Duo Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Microsoft Surface Duo is the company's first Android device, and the experience is powered by Microsoft Launcher, the software giant's very own launcher built for Google's operating system. And while Microsoft keeps polishing the experience with Microsoft Launcher for all devices out there, it goes without saying a key focus is also bringing new capabilities that are specifically aimed at the Duo. And this is exactly what the latest update does, as it includes a series of important improvements for the Surface Duo. The new version is 6.2.201102.92686, and it comes with a screen time feature on Surface Duo. This feature has become quite a big thing lately, so it's good to see the Surface Duo finally providing users with more information on how exactly they've been using the device lately and for how long. In addition, the new launcher version also includes support for overview on a single screen, while also improving the way the feed page is loaded in landscape an...

