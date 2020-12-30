Cubii Pro under desk elliptical returns to low at $249 for 2021 fitness goals (Save $100)
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Cubii Pro Bluetooth Under Desk Elliptical for *$249 shipped*. Normally selling for $349, you’re saving $100 here with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low. Cubii’s elliptical machine fits underneath your desk and is a great way to step up your at-home fitness regimen. With all of us spending more time indoors than ever, now is a great time to score the workout accessory for your at-home office, or just as a discrete way to get some exercise in order to hit New Year’s resolutions. It pairs with your smartphone over Bluetooth and can sync data over to HealthKit and Fitbit. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More details below.
