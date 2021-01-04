Banana Republic Factory refreshes your look with up to 70% off sitewide + extra 10% off

The Banana Republic Factory Winter Clearance Event takes* up to 70% off* sitewide. Plus, they’re offering an* **extra 10% off *your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Cozy Mock-Neck Waffle Sweater that’s sure to polish your wardrobe. This sweater is versatile and can easily be paired with jeans, joggers, khakis, and more. It’s also available in several color options and currently marked down to *$44*. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $70. It also features stretch fabric to promote comfort and looks fantastic layered under vests or jackets as well. Hit the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out the North Face Winter Event that’s offering t-shirts, hoodies, boots, and more starting at just* $10*.



more…