Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: A Good Snowman, Cosmic Express, PushFit Pro, more

It’s Friday morning and that means it’s time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Today’s collection features some great puzzlers, a series of freebies for the kids, and even some apps to help you meet those 2021 workout resolutions. More specifically speaking, highlights include titles like A Good Snowman, Cosmic Express, PushFit Pro, StoryToys apps, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.



more…