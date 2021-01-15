Samsung officially took the wraps off the Galaxy S21 earlier this week, and now the company is already taking pre-orders for the device, with shipments projected to start on January 29. Needless to say, the Galaxy S21 is a flagship by all means, so it comes not only with top-notch quality but also with a premium price. And this is because, as Samsung says, the Galaxy S21 is aimed at those who want the best of the best in terms of mobile experiences. “Galaxy S21 series is built for those who want premium mobile innovations to capture and share their world. With a head-turning, iconic design, an epic pro-grade camera, a super smooth, immersive display and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device, the Galaxy S21 series offers unrivaled connectivity, power and performance,” Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile Communications Business, explains. The S21 is already available for pre-order Of course, Chomet used...Full Article
Samsung Says the Galaxy S21 Is Aimed at Those Who Want the Best of the Best
