Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra drops to new all-time low at $850 (Save $350)

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for *$849.99*. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $1,200 right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount, beats the low there by $50, and is the best price we’ve tracked to date. Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Even with the new Galaxy S21 on the way, this is still a compelling phone for the price. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



