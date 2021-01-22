Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 and 3 from $16, RE Village demo FREE, more

As part of today’s best game deals, both Sony and Microsoft have some great digital deals live on Resident Evil 2. On Xbox, the standard version is down to *$15.99* from the usual $40 while the digital deluxe option is down to *$19.99* from the regular $50. You’ll also find the digital deluxe version on sale for *$19.99* via PSN as well. Fresh on the heels of new gameplay and the now available *FREE* demo for Resident Evil 8 Village, this is a great way to relive the events of RE2 (in glorious remake fashion) before the latest game releases in May. Down below, you’ll find loads of Resident Evil deals for Switch, the new Hitman 3, The Evil Within, Resident Evil 3, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.



more…