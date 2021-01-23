Microsoft ad claims the Surface Pro 7 is a better choice than a MacBook Pro

There has always been a healthy rivalry between Microsoft and Apple, and with a new ad, the Windows maker is spoiling for a fight -- a Surface Pro 7 vs MacBook Pro fight. The ad sees Microsoft making the bold claim that its self-produced Surface Pro 7 is a better device -- and a better choice -- than Apple's MacBook Pro. One of the key arguments Microsoft uses is that its own device is much cheaper, helped by the fact that there is a special deal available at the moment. See also: Microsoft releases KB4598298 update to fix Windows 10… [Continue Reading]