Today’s best game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, Mega Man games from $6, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering digital copies of the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild for* $39.99 shipped*. Regularly $60 and currently listed as out of stock at Amazon, today’s offer is $20 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. If you haven’t tried this gem yet or know someone who hasn’t, this is as good a time as any. Widely considered to be among the best Switch games out there, it drops players in to a wonderful open world Hyrule in order to uncover the mysteries of the Sheikah and take down Ganon once again. Just make sure you check out our coverage of the Breath of the Wild prequel, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity. Down below, you’ll find the rest of today’s deals including Madden NFL 21, Super Bomberman R, Mega Man titles, ŌKAMI HD, MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders, Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe, and much more.



