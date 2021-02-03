Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Finally Gets a Release Date

Initially slated for a later 2020 release, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has been pushed back into 2021 to give developer BioWare more time to improve, optimize and fix any issues. Earlier this week, the fine folks at BioWare revealed that the highly-anticipated Mass Effect: Legendary Edition releases for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on May 14. The game will be backward compatible with the current-generation consoles too, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you haven't guessed yet, the bundle includes all three games – Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, along with 40 downloadable pieces of content, such as story expansions, weapons, and armor packs. All three titles will be playable in 4K Ultra HD with HDR, but don't expect the second and third games in the series to be full-fledged remakes. The original Mass Effect received a lot more love than the other two titles because it required a complete overhaul of the UI, combat and exploratio...