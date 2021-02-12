Samsung Reportedly Working on Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung is believed to be working on a FE version of the Galaxy S21, though for the time being, very little information is available. A report from SamMobile reveals the device has model number SM-G990B, and while at first glance it could be considered an LTE version of the Galaxy S21, it’s very likely to be the FE simply because Samsung is betting big on 5G right now. Just like the Galaxy S20 FE, this new version of the Galaxy S21 would retain the capabilities of the base model but come with a lower price, so Samsung is expected to turn to some cost-saving measures in some specific areas. Coming in the fall? The company explained what FE means for the future of its smartphones last year when it launched the Galaxy S20 FE: “Samsung is committed to delivering flagship experiences to reach even more consumers and that is why we created the G...