AMD will introduce another new GPU you probably can't buy next week

Facing a headwind of short supply and customer frustration, AMD will debut its latest Radeon RX 6000 graphics card to dejected and beaten-down gamers next week.



The company announced via Twitter to save the date for March 3 at 8 a.m. PST to see “Where gaming begins: EP. 3.” The company also included an image of a full-size dual-fan GPU, which many expect will be a lower-cost Radeon RX 6700 XT built on its Navi architecture.



The card will likely go head-to-head with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060, which is expected to hit the streets soon as well.



While AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce announcements were once met with excitement by gamers, more recently they have been punctuated with groans, face-palm memes, and pure exasperation.



