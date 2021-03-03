March Xbox Game Pass update adds Star Wars Squadrons, NBA 2K21, more

It doesn’t matter if you play video games on a PC or Xbox, Microsoft has several new games slated to hit Xbox Game Pass this month. The March Xbox Game Pass additions are heavily comprised of sports-related titles like NBA 2K21 and Football Manager 2021, but you’ll also find Star Wars: Squadrons. Subscribers will also stand to benefit from some DLC discounts. Some content is limited to console or PC, which is unsurprising, given the fact that EA Play is still missing from Xbox Game Pass for PC. Continue reading to learn more.



