This Apple Health-ready smart scale is yours for $15 Prime shipped

1byone Products Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the ZOETOUCH Apple Health-ready Smart Scale for *$14.99 Prime shipped* once the on-page $2 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and delivers a price that we’ve seen beaten only once before. This highly-affordable smart scale can be synced with all major health platforms like Apple Health and Google Fit. Owners will be able to easily keep tabs on 14 essential body composition measurements ranging from BMI, body fat, weight, and more. It’s comprised of tempered glass and realtime measurements are shown using a backlit LED display. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



