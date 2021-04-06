Build-A-Bear x Animal Crossing collab has fans raving, here’s how you can get one

Anyone who spent their quarantine racking up bells and decorating their island to perfection on Animal Crossing: New Horizons can tell you they’d rather be a beautiful island with my small animal friends than stuck in a global pandemic. But until VR technology can plug me into the Nintendo Matrix and set my soul free like a muppety San Junipero, we can all be excited about Build-A-Bear’s newest collection which dropped earlier today. The Nintendo collaboration features fan-favorite Isabelle sporting some chic island-couture, (and also Tom Nook is there too, I guess.) Head below to find out how you can score one of these adorable little stuffed animals.



