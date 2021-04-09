Best Android app deals of the day: SUBURBIA City Building, Day by Day Organizer PRO, more

It’s time to cap the work week off with all of today’s most notable price drops on Android games and apps. We have some great deals on Android mini projectors alongside this morning’s smartphone sale from *$60* and everything else you’ll find right here, but for now it’s on to the apps. This afternoon’s collection is highlighted by titles like SUBURBIA City Building Game, Table Top Racing, Day by Day Organizer PRO, A Street Cat’s Tale, Codex of Victory, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals.



more…