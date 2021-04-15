Score the 128GB OnePlus 8 5G UW unlocked Android Smartphone at $400 (Reg. $700)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is now offering the OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Unlocked Smartphone in Onyx Black or Polar Silver for *$399.99 shipped*. Regularly $700 at direct, this one and similar models fetch closer to $510 at Amazon currently and is now at the lowest price we can find. This model is centered around a curved 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 4096-level auto brightness, and a special Reading Mode. The triple camera array along back includes a 48MP wide lens, 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens alongside a front 16MP selfie cam. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB of built-in storage. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.



