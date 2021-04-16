Green Deals: Home Depot 1-day solar sale starts at $16, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of solar-powered gear on sale *from $16*. Free shipping is available on orders of $45 or more, or you can opt for in-store pickup to side-step the delivery fee. Our favorite deal here is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with 11A Charge Controller at *$87.88* from its normal rate of up to $190. This saves over 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all time. This kit includes everything you need to get started with running your gear with solar power. That means all of the wiring, brackets, panels, and even an 11A charge controller are bundled together in one simple package. This will let you power 12V batteries and run your stuff at the same time, providing electricity for your camper or shed day and night. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Looking for other products? Well, Home Depot has a landing page featuring all of its solar-powered accessories on sale right now *from $16*, so be sure to give it a look.



