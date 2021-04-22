Microsoft's huge change to the Windows 10 taskbar is starting to roll out to all users now

The Windows taskbar has remained unchanged for years, and few people would complain about that. However, Microsoft has been working on a big change to it which Windows Insiders have been able to test for the past few months, and which will finally begin rolling out to all users from today, although it could be a while before you get it. The new 'News and interests' addition to the taskbar delivers at-a-glance personalized content that is updated throughout the day. You can choose what information is displayed, and this includes the weather, local news and breaking headlines. Microsoft says of… [Continue Reading]