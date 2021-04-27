VANTRUE’s 1080p T2 24/7 dash camera returns to Amazon low at $90 (Save $30)

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its T2 1080p 24/7 Dash Camera for *$89.99 shipped* with the code *CV82AKNT* and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $120 list price, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked previously. Thanks to built-in compactors, this dash camera features a unique function of being able to run 24/7. This means that even if your vehicle is off, it’ll likely be recording what goes on outside of your car. The sensor is made to capture crisp 1080p footage and the lens allows for multiple lanes in front of you to be recorded at the same time. Rated 4.1/5 stars.



