BioWare Releases Free Mass Effect Bonus Content Before Legendary Edition Launch

With less than two weeks left until Mass Effect Legendary Edition's launch, BioWare released a bunch of bonus content that can be downloaded for free, including a Mass Effect soundtrack mega-cut, a unique custom key art creator experience, and a free Mass Effect Bonus Content Download. The most interesting piece of content seems to the web experience put together by BioWare, which allows players to customize their own Mass Effect Legendary Edition key art. New and veteran Shepards can choose their squadmates, morality, and even key location to create their own personalized key art to share with friends or social media or use the randomizer to create one of the billions of permutations. All images created via the web experience can then be downloaded in several formats, including 4K and slipcover sizing for players who want to personalize their physical copies. Those who wish to take advantage of the new web experience to create their personalized key art