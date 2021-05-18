Kodak Dock iOS/Android Instant Photo Printer + 50-pack cartridges now $110 (Reg. $150+ value)

MallStop (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is now offering the Kodak Dock Premium Portable Instant Photo Printer for iOS and Android at *$109.99 shipped*. Regularly up to $150 and more regularly sitting in the $130 range, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find on this configuration. While you will find this one marked down to around $100 from Kodak, that version, much like the listings at Amazon and other retailers, only ships with a starter pack of 10 cartridge sheets as opposed to the 50 you get with today’s deal. With included USB-C and Lighting connectors, it is compatible with both iOS and Android devices to print large scale 4- by 6-inch prints directly from your handset. Alongside the ability to simultaneously charge your device, the free Kodak app also “allows you to print anywhere and anytime.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



