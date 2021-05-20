Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro is down to a new Amazon low at $104 off

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for *$695 shipped*. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to $104 in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and is a new all-time low. Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with 11-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPad OS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



