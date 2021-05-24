Amazon’s 12V/800mA car battery charger + maintainer falls to $16.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 12V/800mA Car Battery Charger for *$16.60 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked since July. Despite wielding a compact design, this Amazon-branded offering is ready to be your car battery backup solution. It functions as both a charger and maintainer, paving the way for you to easily top off your vehicle’s battery. Not only is it compatible with cars, but also motorcycles, boats, and more. Plugging it into a 120V outlet will produce 12V/800mA of power. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



