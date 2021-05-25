Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ABBYY Business Card Reader, Fenix for Twitter, more

It’s time to gather up all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. This morning has already brought with it some great Apple deals including AirPods Pro and Apple’s Smart Folio, but we are now ready to lineup the day’s most notable price drops from its digital App Stores as well. Highlights include titles like FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner, ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, Fenix for Twitter, Eventide music production gear, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.



more…