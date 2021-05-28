Watch AMD and Nvidia's Computex press conferences live with us!

Computex begins next week—in fact, literally right in the middle of the long Memorial Day weekend in the good ol’ U.S. of A. And by the looks of things, the news coming out of this year’s virtual show could be quite juicy.



Intel, AMD, and Nvidia all have keynotes that help kick off the event. Each company is poised to discuss its latest technological advances. After a long year filled with delays and supply constraints due to the pandemic, the industry may start picking up steam once again. Intel has hinted at “innovation unleashed,” while AMD will unveil its “vision for the future of computing” (which will include information on “high-performance computing and graphics solutions”). For its part, Nvidia has promised to “address the explosive growth in worldwide gaming.”



