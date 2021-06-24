Your wallet will thank you for waiting: Steam Summer Sale is finally here with deals from $0.50

It’s that time of year again. The Steam Summer Sale is back, and this year we’re “Forging Your Fate.” This annual discount extravaganza ushers in some of the biggest price drops on many of our favorite games. You’ll find things like Portal 2 down to *$2* from $10, Antichamber for *$5* from $20, and even AAA titles like Battlefield V at *$12.50* from $50 (though if you don’t mind Origin, you can pick up the game for *$8.80* over at Green Man Gaming.) You have through July 8 to save during the Steam Summer Sale, so be sure to head below for more of our top picks.



