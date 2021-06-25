Students can save $500 on Apple’s latest Intel MacBook Pro at a new all-time low

With Apple having launched its own Back to School sale earlier this month, B&H is looking to deliver even deeper savings to help students grab a new machine ahead of the upcoming semester. Right now, those with a .EDU email can score Apple’s latest Intel 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro i5 1.4GHz/8GB/512GB for *$999 shipped*. In order to lock-in the savings, you’ll need to head over to this landing page and sign-in with your UNiDAYS student account. Down from its original $1,499 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $500 in savings, beats our previous mention by $200, and marks a new all-time low.



If the current M1 MacBook lineup isn’t cutting it for you spec-wise, this Intel machine arrives with a 10th generation processor alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 512GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. That’s alongside a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics with 10-hours of battery life rounding out the notable features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



