Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Iron Harvest, More Join Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is pumping up a lot of resources into its video game subscription service, but it's also gaining a lot of money from it. As of January 2021, Xbox Game Pass had 18 million subscribers, but the number most certainly increased during that time. To make the service even more appealing, Microsoft is adding new games to the Xbox Game Pass catalog every month. Also, all games developed by Microsoft's 23 studios are available for free day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. That being said, if you're already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, the best deal in the gaming industry, you'll be getting almost a dozen new games in less than a week. The most important one is Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, which is now available on both Xbox consoles and PC via EA Play. Yes, free EA Play access is another benefit Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting, so having almost the entire EA portfolio of games at your disposal is another neat feature. Apart from Need for Speed, Xbox Game P...