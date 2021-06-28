Former U.S. President Donald Trump wouldn’t be allowed to post on Facebook for two more years, according to the social network. Originally banned on both Facebook and Instagram earlier this year following posts related to the Capitol violence, Donald Trump is still blocked from publishing new messages on the two social networks. And Facebook said in an announcement that it wouldn’t remove the ban until 2023 due to the gravity of the circumstances involved in the penalty. Furthermore, Facebook says it’s also introducing heightened penalties for public figures, with the bans to now start at 1 month and go up to 2 years. “We are today announcing new enforcement protocols to be applied in exceptional cases such as this, and we are confirming the time-bound penalty consistent with those protocols which we are applying to Mr. Trump’s accounts. Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violatio...Full Article
Facebook to Keep Donald Trump Banned for Two More Years
