July PlayStation Plus FREE games unveiled: COD Black Ops 4, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, more

After seeing Star Wars Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5, and more last month, Sony has now unveiled the July PlayStation Plus FREE games. Taking to the official PlayStation Blog this morning, Sony has now announced that its PS Plus members will have FREE access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds on PS4 as well as A Plague Tale: Innocence on PS5 starting next week. Head below for more details on the July PlayStation Plus FREE games.



more…