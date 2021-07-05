ASUS provides details of motherboards that support Windows 11

If you have been following news recently, you can't have missed the fact that there is confusion and annoyance about the minimum system requirements for Windows 11. As well as making some relatively recent processor effectively obsolete, the latest version of Windows's need for TPM 2.0 is standing in the way of many potential upgrades. For system builders concerned about the compatibility of their hardware, ASUS has updated its support documents to provide details information about which of its motherboard are compatible with Windows 11. See also: Does Windows 11 really need TPM? Perhaps not... This registry hack lets you… [Continue Reading]