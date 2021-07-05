Golf Apparel Shop’s 4th of July Sale takes extra 30% off Callaway, PGA Tour, more

Golf Apparel Shop’s 4th of July Event takes an *extra 30% off* top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find deals on Callaway, Jack Nicklaus, PGA Tour, Original Penguin, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the PGA Tour Flat Front Shorts that are currently marked down to *$40*, which is $20 off the original rate. These shorts were designed to move with you during your golf swing and are sweat-wicking. They’re lightweight, available in several color options, and feature UPF sun protection as well. This style can also be worn on and off the course as well as paired with t-shirts, polos, button-down shirts, and more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Golf Apparel Shop.



