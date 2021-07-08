Microsoft Confirms Windows 10 Version 21H2 Is Coming

While all eyes are on Windows 11 these days, including when it comes to Microsoft itself, the company is still committed to supporting Windows 10 and the devices that wouldn’t be allowed to upgrade to the new operating system. According to the current support plans, Windows 10 will continue to receive updates until October 2025, so users whose devices aren’t eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 11 have some four years to decide what to do next until they’re left without security updates. And while Windows 11 is projected to launch in the second half of the year, so is a new Windows 10 feature update, as Microsoft sticks with its initial release schedule for the current operating system. Windows 10 version 21H2 will therefore go live for devices running Windows 10, though given Microsoft’s focus is now on Windows 11, there’s a chance it’d include rather subtle improvements. Windows 10 version 21H2 in the October or November According to Micro...