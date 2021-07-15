Critical manufacturing vulnerabilities soar in 2021

New research shows that critical manufacturing vulnerabilities rose 148 percent in the first half of 2021 with ransomware-as-a-service driving attacks. The report from Nozomi Networks finds ICS-CERT vulnerabilities increased by 44 percent too. Manufacturing is the most susceptible industry with the energy sector proving vulnerable too. "Colonial Pipeline, JBS and the latest Kaseya software supply chain attack are painful lessons that the threat of ransomware attacks is real," says Nozomi Networks co-founder and CTO Moreno Carullo. "Security professionals must be armed with network security and visibility solutions that incorporate real time threat intelligence and make it possible to quickly respond… [Continue Reading]