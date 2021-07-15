Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 Kids Edition sees first price drop at $80 shipped (New all-time low)

Amazon is now offering its all-new Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids Edition for *$79.99 shipped*. Regularly $95, this is the very first notable price drop on this model since release back in May and a solid 16% in savings. Alongside all of the appropriate parental controls, this smart display will make “their room the coolest in the house” with the ability to play videos, get help with homework, and even make “video calls to approved contacts.” From there you can expect a year of Amazon Kids+ with access “to over 15,000 videos, audiobooks, games, music stations, and more.” Alexa support, narrated bedtime stories, and access to the rest of their smart home gear round out the feature list here. It ships with a worry-free 2-year guarantee, a 4+ star rating, and you can get a closer look at Echo Show 5 in our hands-on video feature right here. More details below.



