Some Apple employees continue to push for more flexible WFH policies, citing rising COVID-19 cases and future uncertainty
Published
Over the past few weeks, we have been hearing more and more about some Apple employees who want the company to be more flexible with work-from-home policies as it pushes its employees to go back to Cupertino. A new letter signed by hundreds of Apple employees seen by Vox says the company should revise its policy about returning to the office, as well as giving two options for local WFH and remote WFH.
more…