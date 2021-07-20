Mercury 13's famous Wally Funk is going to space with Jeff Bezos and the Blue Origin crew
Wally Funk, a famous aviator who pushed for female inclusion in NASA's astronaut training programs for decades, to join Blue Origin space flight.
Blue Origin is set to launch its New Shepard spacecraft with Jeff Bezos to space live, along with his brother and the youngest and..
The Billionaire space & tourism race continues as Jeff Bezos preps to blast off into space! Amazelab’s Mercer Morrison has the..