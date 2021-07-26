Cyberpunk Thriller Observer: System Redux Out Now on PlaySation 4 and Xbox One

Observer: System Redux is a decent game on PlayStation 5, as I wrote in my review, and I'm pretty sure Xbox Series X/S players are getting a similar gaming experience. Probably due to logistics reasons, Bloober Team wasn't able to launch the game on next-gen and previous-gen consoles at the same time. So, if you've been waiting to play Observer: System Redux on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, we're happy to inform you that the game is now available for both gaming platforms. On top of that, Bloober Team announced that a retail version of Observer: System Redux is now available for all consoles, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It's important to mention that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Observer: System Redux owners will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version for free any time after purchase, so don't wait for a PlaySt...