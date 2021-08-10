Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection pays tribute to1960 victory with 16 new pieces

Champion debuts a new Muhammad Ali Collection just in time for back to school. Champion states that “the new collection pays tribute to his 1960 victory in Rome and marks his evolution from the ring to the work stage.” There are 16 new items in this collection with an array of unisex apparel, which means anyone can wear them. This collection is also perfect for fall with several sweatshirts, jackets, fleece joggers, and more. Better yet, pricing starts at *$25*, and Champion offers free delivery on orders over $75 or more. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more details about the Champion x Muhammad Ali collection.



