VANTRUE’s 3-Ch. dash cam captures up to 4K from three angles at $210 (Save $50)

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N4 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam at *$209.99 shipped*. Simply clip the on-page $20 off coupon and use the code *DVVZGJWE* at checkout. Normally $260, our last mention was $175 on Prime Day with today’s deal marking the third best price we’ve tracked all-time. While we’re used to seeing dual-channel dash cameras, VANTRUE took things to the next level with its latest N4. You’ll find three channels here, which include front, inside, and rear views. When all three are being captured, you’ll record 1440p out of the front lens and 1080p out of the other two. However, if you’re only using two (or one) lens, then 4K is captured from the front, for ultra-high quality. Plus, it’s USB-C and features 24-hour motion detection. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.



