Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's lawyer says they have 'strong reason to believe other indictments are coming'
Published
The Manhattan DA's office charged Weisselberg and the Trump Organization with 15 felony counts in July.Full Article
Published
The Manhattan DA's office charged Weisselberg and the Trump Organization with 15 felony counts in July.Full Article
Allen Weisselberg appeared with his attorneys in New York Supreme Court on Monday for the first time since his July arrest.
Allen Weisselberg -- the former Trump Organization CFO who has been charged by Manhattan prosecutors for an alleged tax evasion..