The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Is Here with Smaller Bezels and a 120Hz Display

Microsoft has just taken the wraps off the all-new Surface Pro 8, and this time, the company has included some pretty significant upgrades that everybody is going to love. The first and the most noticeable change is the larger screen estate, as the Surface Pro 8 is the first of Microsoft’s Surface devices to embrace a modern design language that includes smaller bezels. So yes, Microsoft has managed to significantly improve the screen estate on the Surface Pro 8, but the display is actually impressive in several other regards. Going on sale today For example, it supports 120Hz refresh rates, and Microsoft has also added a technology called Adaptive Color Technology to the 13-inch screen to adjust the color temperature automatically. Of course, touch input is still supported, and the new Microsoft Slim Pen 2 and the Surface Pro 8 are a match made in heaven. “Surface Pro 8 features a vibrant 13” PixelSense touchscreen that is virtually edge to edg...