iPhone 13 Disables Face ID After Third-Party Screen Replacements

Apple disabling certain features of the iPhone when third-party repairs are being made is something that’s been around for a long time, but as it turns out, the new iPhone 13 pushes the whole thing to a completely new level. This is because a typical screen replacement performed at a third-party service center and not at Apple (or at one of the company’s partners) will lead to the iPhone 13 disabling Face ID completely. And according to a video posted by YouTube by Phone Repair Guru, what you’ll see next is simply an error that Face ID is not available, with a notification warning that the system “was unable to verify this iPhone has as genuine Apple display.” In other words, if you don’t have a genuine Apple display, the facial recognition system is disabled, and your only option that that point is to just head over to an Apple Store and ask for another screen replacement. Still possibly to replace some components The good news, if you’re the k...